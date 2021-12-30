Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Has $41,000 Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 55.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,053,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,581,751,000 after buying an additional 141,663 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,130,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,468,364,000 after buying an additional 172,423 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,546,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,376,462,000 after buying an additional 211,958 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,055,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $973,870,000 after purchasing an additional 928,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 223.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,445,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $815,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $128.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.24. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.60 and a 12 month high of $180.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.68%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZBH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.48.

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.