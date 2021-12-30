Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Purchases 600 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 179.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its position in Neogen by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 12,369,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882,916 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Neogen by 93.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,134,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870,103 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Neogen by 101.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,661,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,839,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360,322 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Neogen by 118.8% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,186,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901,405 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Neogen by 1.0% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,778,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,102,000 after acquiring an additional 37,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of NEOG stock opened at $45.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.96 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.97. Neogen Co. has a 1-year low of $38.62 and a 1-year high of $48.85.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $130.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.06 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Neogen news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $28,562.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

