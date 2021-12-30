Tranche Finance Price Tops $0.78 on Top Exchanges (SLICE)

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. During the last week, Tranche Finance has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. Tranche Finance has a market cap of $15.55 million and $127,215.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tranche Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.78 or 0.00001672 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005285 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00042173 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006933 BTC.

Tranche Finance Coin Profile

Tranche Finance (CRYPTO:SLICE) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

Tranche Finance Coin Trading

