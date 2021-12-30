Tranchess Price Hits $1.82 (CHESS)

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Over the last seven days, Tranchess has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. Tranchess has a market capitalization of $97.89 million and $35.18 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tranchess coin can now be purchased for about $1.82 or 0.00003842 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,773.35 or 1.01044799 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00063983 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004523 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005270 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00032837 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $592.05 or 0.01252233 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00015843 BTC.

Tranchess Coin Profile

Tranchess (CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,893,608 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tranchess

