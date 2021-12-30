Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Buys 28 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,056,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 13.8% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 232,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $479.42.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $525.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $485.78 and a 200 day moving average of $451.62. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.23 and a 52 week high of $527.06.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $7,679,404.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total transaction of $4,831,703.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,034 shares of company stock worth $12,765,357 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

