Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Buys Shares of 12,551 iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $59,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 994.1% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 148.7% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000.

NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $59.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.10. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $57.60 and a 52-week high of $69.87.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.