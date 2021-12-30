Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Makes New Investment in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $415.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $262.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.23, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.14. Accenture plc has a one year low of $241.73 and a one year high of $417.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $372.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.02.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.47, for a total transaction of $640,576.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.81, for a total value of $1,783,458.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,057 shares of company stock valued at $9,123,550 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACN. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.40.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

