Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Reduces Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC trimmed its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,963 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 77,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 15,953 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Altria Group by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,823,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,566,000 after acquiring an additional 993,053 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 72,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its position in Altria Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. 59.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

NYSE:MO opened at $47.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $87.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.08.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 243.24%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

