Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Sells 3,160 Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC reduced its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 93,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 680,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,905,000 after purchasing an additional 76,619 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CEM opened at $26.50 on Thursday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $16.47 and a 1-year high of $32.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.20 and its 200-day moving average is $27.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Company Profile

Clearbridge MLP & Midstream Fund, Inc operates as a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust, which engages in the provision of high level of total return on cash distributions. It invests in master limited partnerships in the energy sector. The company was founded on March 31, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

