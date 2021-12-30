Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Takes Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 189.5% during the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 17,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 11,169 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $325,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,594,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $451,000. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 46,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SGOV stock opened at $100.02 on Thursday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.01 and a 52-week high of $100.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.02.

