TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $11,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 25.8% in the third quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 150,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 7.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,560,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 24.3% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other TransDigm Group news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.17, for a total transaction of $6,271,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.72, for a total value of $6,574,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,000 shares of company stock valued at $46,679,885. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $630.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $621.10 and its 200-day moving average is $629.06. The company has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.56. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $517.37 and a 12 month high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.55. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TDG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Bank of America upgraded TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $678.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $702.72.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

