TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL) to Issue $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th.

TANNL traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.00. 8,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,694. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.01. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $27.17.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.