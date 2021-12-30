Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 2,639 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,993 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $13,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Xilinx by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Xilinx in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Xilinx by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

XLNX stock opened at $217.62 on Thursday. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.84 and a twelve month high of $239.79. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $53.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.79 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.12.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $935.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.11%.

In related news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total value of $2,142,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Xilinx from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen raised their target price on Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.36.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

