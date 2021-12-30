Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $10,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 232,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,367,000 after purchasing an additional 93,685 shares during the period. Vision Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vision Capital Corp now owns 374,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,217,000 after purchasing an additional 129,847 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,256,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 85,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,543,000 after buying an additional 18,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

ARE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Sunday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.83.

ARE stock opened at $223.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.37 and a 52-week high of $224.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $209.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.11. The company has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 46.78%. The company had revenue of $547.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.09%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

