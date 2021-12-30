Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,524 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,149 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $11,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 138.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 491 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 85.8% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at $42,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LUV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $59.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.78.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $42.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $38.66 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.37. The stock has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -843.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.99) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

