Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $12.80 Million Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $12,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. FMR LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 43.8% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 473,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,432,000 after acquiring an additional 26,759 shares during the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROK stock opened at $349.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $237.13 and a 52-week high of $354.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $338.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 38.65%.

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $434,359.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $651,092.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,440 shares of company stock valued at $9,047,909 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.19.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

