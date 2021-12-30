Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,099 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned 0.05% of Church & Dwight worth $10,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 244.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 8,512.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHD opened at $100.98 on Thursday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $77.62 and a one year high of $102.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.41.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 30.98%.

Church & Dwight declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.90.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director James Craigie sold 293,151 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $28,019,372.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $4,812,872.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 869,968 shares of company stock worth $82,018,976 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

