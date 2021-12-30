Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.82

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.82 and traded as low as $0.61. Trevena shares last traded at $0.61, with a volume of 1,634,333 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TRVN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trevena in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Trevena in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

The company has a market cap of $97.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.20.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 million. Trevena had a negative net margin of 7,771.74% and a negative return on equity of 53.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Trevena, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Trevena by 221.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,177,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,888,000 after acquiring an additional 7,704,818 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Trevena by 2,972.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,664,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after buying an additional 2,577,702 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Trevena by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,721,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after buying an additional 1,311,611 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Trevena by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,697,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,009,000 after buying an additional 574,997 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trevena during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $956,000. 21.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

