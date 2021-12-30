Trias Token (new) (TRIAS) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.74 Million

Trias Token (new) (CURRENCY:TRIAS) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 30th. One Trias Token (new) coin can currently be purchased for about $9.52 or 0.00019983 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Trias Token (new) has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar. Trias Token (new) has a market capitalization of $15.23 million and approximately $4.74 million worth of Trias Token (new) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Trias Token (new) alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005446 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00042148 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00006994 BTC.

Trias Token (new) Coin Profile

TRIAS is a coin. Trias Token (new)’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,600,000 coins. Trias Token (new)’s official Twitter account is @triaslab

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

Buying and Selling Trias Token (new)

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias Token (new) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trias Token (new) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trias Token (new) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Trias Token (new) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trias Token (new) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.