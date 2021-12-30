Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.17.

TGI has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of NYSE:TGI opened at $18.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 3.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.41. Triumph Group has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $24.53.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $357.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.88 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Triumph Group will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Triumph Group by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,557,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $178,054,000 after purchasing an additional 676,901 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Triumph Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,989,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,782,000 after purchasing an additional 475,058 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Triumph Group by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,317,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,219 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Triumph Group by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,027,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $104,331,000 after purchasing an additional 717,808 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Triumph Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,649,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,723,000 after purchasing an additional 55,288 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

