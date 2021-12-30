TRON (TRX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.37 Billion

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One TRON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0767 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular exchanges. TRON has a total market capitalization of $7.82 billion and $1.37 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TRON has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003175 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 40.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005397 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000350 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 101,859,212,699 coins and its circulating supply is 101,859,221,852 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TRON is tron.network. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling TRON

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

