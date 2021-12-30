Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.20.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TROX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tronox from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Tronox in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 25th.

Tronox stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,187. Tronox has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $26.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.40 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tronox will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Tronox by 2.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tronox by 1.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tronox by 2.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tronox by 5.1% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA increased its position in shares of Tronox by 5.2% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 14,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

