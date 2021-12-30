TRU Precious Metals (CVE:TRU) Trading 2.9% Higher

TRU Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:TRU)’s stock price traded up 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 7,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 181,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company has a market capitalization of C$13.09 million and a P/E ratio of -0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.17.

TRU Precious Metals Company Profile (CVE:TRU)

TRU Precious Metals Corp. focuses on gold exploration activities in Central Newfoundland, Canada. It holds an option to acquire an interest in the Rolling Pond property comprising 11 mineral licenses that covers 224 contiguous claims located in central Newfoundland; and an option to acquire interests in the Golden Rose project covering an area of 167.25 square kilometers located in the southwestern portion of the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt.

Read More: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for TRU Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRU Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.