Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 110.1% in the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 147.2% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 130,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,643,000 after acquiring an additional 77,593 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 7.9% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,772,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 8.1% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.47.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $58.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.20. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $65.42. The company has a market cap of $78.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

In other news, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 1,750 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $110,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 37,565 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $2,345,934.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 223,295 shares of company stock valued at $13,852,893. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

