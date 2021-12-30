Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Receives $32.08 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.25.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TWKS. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Turing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Turing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Turing from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Turing from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Turing from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Turing stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 581,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,701,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.19% of Turing at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWKS traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.67. 3,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14. Turing has a 52-week low of $24.14 and a 52-week high of $34.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.10.

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Analysts predict that Turing will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Turing Company Profile

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

