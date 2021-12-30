TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund (LON:SMIF) Trading Up 0.2%

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF)’s stock price was up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 95.60 ($1.29) and last traded at GBX 94.90 ($1.28). Approximately 109,984 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 362,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 94.70 ($1.27).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 95.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 96.20.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in Âless liquidÂ instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

