U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.77% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Gold Corp. is a publicly traded, U.S. focused gold exploration and development company. U.S. Gold Corp. has a portfolio of exploration properties. “

Get U.S. Gold alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on USAU. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up from $15.50) on shares of U.S. Gold in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on U.S. Gold from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of U.S. Gold stock opened at $8.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.13. U.S. Gold has a 12 month low of $7.81 and a 12 month high of $17.40.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Gold by 19.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 9,799 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Gold by 31.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 12,371 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Gold by 70.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Gold by 2,572.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Gold Company Profile

U.S. Gold Corp. is an U.S. focused gold exploration company. The company has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Gold (USAU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.