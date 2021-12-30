U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.80 Million

Equities research analysts expect U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) to post $46.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Well Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $46.70 million to $46.90 million. U.S. Well Services posted sales of $48.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Well Services will report full-year sales of $256.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $254.70 million to $258.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $333.00 million, with estimates ranging from $309.80 million to $356.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Well Services.

Get U.S. Well Services alerts:

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $56.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in U.S. Well Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,661,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Well Services by 249.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 162,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 115,926 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Well Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Well Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in U.S. Well Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Shares of USWS stock opened at $1.15 on Monday. U.S. Well Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.76.

About U.S. Well Services

US Well Services, Inc engages in the provision of high-pressure and hydraulic fracturing services in oil and natural gas basins. Its FRAC technology delivers electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally supplied natural gas including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. It also offers PowerPath, OPTI-FLEX, WhisperFrac, F3 FUEL, AIM, and Clean Fleet technologies.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Well Services (USWS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.