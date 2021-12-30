Ubex (UBEX) Trading Down 6.5% This Week

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Ubex coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Ubex has a total market capitalization of $980,225.93 and approximately $509,446.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ubex has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00012632 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $156.35 or 0.00335471 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000410 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Ubex Coin Profile

Ubex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

