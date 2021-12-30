UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Gap Up to $87.73

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $87.73, but opened at $91.12. UFP Industries shares last traded at $90.20, with a volume of 9 shares traded.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.50.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 6.76%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 1,049 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $94,640.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UFPI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 81.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 50,777 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 68.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,558 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 13.6% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 61.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after acquiring an additional 32,746 shares during the period. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI)

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

