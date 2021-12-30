Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Analysts expect Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) to announce sales of $1.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Under Armour’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.51 billion and the lowest is $1.41 billion. Under Armour posted sales of $1.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full year sales of $5.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.67 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.83 billion to $6.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Under Armour.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $32.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.96.

NYSE UAA opened at $21.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.27. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $16.96 and a 52 week high of $27.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UAA. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Under Armour by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 330,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after acquiring an additional 16,459 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Under Armour by 551.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 67,725 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,009,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Under Armour by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,255,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Under Armour by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

