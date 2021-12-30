United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) Director Purchases $19,423.10 in Stock

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) Director Gregory C. Branch purchased 4,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.30 per share, for a total transaction of $19,423.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of United Insurance stock opened at $4.37 on Thursday. United Insurance Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $8.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.37. The company has a market cap of $188.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.72.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The insurance provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $160.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.15 million. United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 31.38% and a negative net margin of 12.41%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.95) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that United Insurance Holdings Corp. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.54%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UIHC. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in United Insurance by 948.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,520 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in United Insurance during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Insurance in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Insurance in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Insurance in the second quarter worth about $59,000. 25.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised United Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in St.

