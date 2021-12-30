United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) and FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF) Critical Contrast

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) and FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares United Insurance and FG Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Insurance $846.66 million 0.22 -$96.45 million ($2.08) -2.10 FG Financial Group $5.60 million 4.04 -$22.46 million N/A N/A

FG Financial Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than United Insurance.

Profitability

This table compares United Insurance and FG Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Insurance -12.41% -31.38% -3.88% FG Financial Group N/A -26.27% -11.01%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for United Insurance and FG Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Insurance 1 1 0 0 1.50 FG Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

United Insurance presently has a consensus price target of $6.25, suggesting a potential upside of 43.02%. Given United Insurance’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe United Insurance is more favorable than FG Financial Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.4% of United Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.3% of FG Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 53.4% of United Insurance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.5% of FG Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

United Insurance has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FG Financial Group has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.

About FG Financial Group

FG Financial Group, Inc. engages in the provision of personal property insurance in coastal markets including those in Louisiana, Texas and Florida. It offers homeowners, manufactured home and dwelling fire. The company was founded on October 2, 2012 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.

