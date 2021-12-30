United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. reduced its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 4,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.64.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $214.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.67. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.76 and a fifty-two week high of $220.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 54.99%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Article: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.