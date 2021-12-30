United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Equities research analysts expect United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) to post $1.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.08 billion and the lowest is $1.04 billion. United States Cellular reported sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full-year sales of $4.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover United States Cellular.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United States Cellular has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of United States Cellular by 45.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,066,432 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,033,000 after purchasing an additional 640,919 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in United States Cellular by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,436,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,145,000 after acquiring an additional 13,385 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United States Cellular by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 945,688 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,158,000 after buying an additional 49,889 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of United States Cellular by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 638,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,180,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in United States Cellular by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 382,132 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,875,000 after purchasing an additional 104,981 shares during the period. 17.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:USM traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,213. United States Cellular has a 12 month low of $28.53 and a 12 month high of $39.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.84.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United States Cellular (USM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.