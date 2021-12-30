Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV) & Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS) Head-To-Head Survey

Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV) and Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Unrivaled Brands and Novo Integrated Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unrivaled Brands $14.29 million 9.03 -$30.12 million N/A N/A Novo Integrated Sciences $9.31 million 4.04 -$4.46 million N/A N/A

Novo Integrated Sciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Unrivaled Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Unrivaled Brands and Novo Integrated Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unrivaled Brands 5.16% 6.28% 4.14% Novo Integrated Sciences -47.95% -12.59% -10.04%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Unrivaled Brands and Novo Integrated Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unrivaled Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Novo Integrated Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Unrivaled Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of Novo Integrated Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.3% of Unrivaled Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Unrivaled Brands beats Novo Integrated Sciences on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Unrivaled Brands

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the retail, cultivation, and production of medical cannabis and agricultural products. It operates through the Cannabis Dispensary, Cultivation and Production segment which includes cannabis-focused retail, cultivation and production operations. The company was founded on July 22, 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

About Novo Integrated Sciences

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. engages in the provision of medical services. The firm offers specialized physiotherapy, chiropractic care, occupational therapy, eldercare, laser therapeutics, massage therapy, acupuncture, chiropodist, neurological functions, kinesiology and dental services. Its multi-disciplinary healthcare services and protocols are directed at assessment, treatment, management, rehabilitation, and prevention through its clinics, affiliate clinics, retirement homes, and long-term facilities. The firm operates through the following business segments: healthcare services; and product manufacturing and development. The company was founded by Michael H. Rouse on November 27, 2000 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

