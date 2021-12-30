Upfiring 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $63.00 (UFR)

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. In the last week, Upfiring has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar. One Upfiring coin can currently be bought for $0.0899 or 0.00000190 BTC on exchanges. Upfiring has a market capitalization of $2.16 million and approximately $63.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Upfiring alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $181.46 or 0.00383802 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00010376 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000106 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000921 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $635.74 or 0.01344646 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003626 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Upfiring Coin Profile

Upfiring (CRYPTO:UFR) is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring . Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Upfiring is www.upfiring.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Upfiring is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. “

Upfiring Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Upfiring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Upfiring using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Upfiring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Upfiring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.