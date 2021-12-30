Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,867 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Upwork were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UPWK. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Upwork in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upwork in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upwork in the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total transaction of $68,225.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 31,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $1,035,217.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,511 shares of company stock worth $11,627,226 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

UPWK stock opened at $33.92 on Thursday. Upwork Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.31 and a 52 week high of $64.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.68 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.09). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $128.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Upwork in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

