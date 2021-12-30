Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) to report earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.38. Urstadt Biddle Properties posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.57. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.66. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 13.64%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Urstadt Biddle Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Shares of NYSE UBA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $854.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.05. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12 month low of $13.46 and a 12 month high of $21.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. This is a boost from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 104.55%.

In other Urstadt Biddle Properties news, Director Bryan O. Colley bought 5,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,606.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 45.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 10,202 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 26.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 7.2% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.