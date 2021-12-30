Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $23.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Urstadt Biddle Properties is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust that provides investors with an investment vehicle for participating in ownership of income-producing properties. Their core properties consist principally of community shopping centers located in the northeast. “

UBA has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.80.

UBA opened at $21.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $856.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.57. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a one year low of $13.46 and a one year high of $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 34.87%. As a group, analysts predict that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. This is a positive change from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.55%.

In related news, Director Bryan O. Colley bought 5,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,606.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 384,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 27,208 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $741,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 64,858.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 64,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

