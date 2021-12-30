Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN)’s stock price traded down 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $56.10 and last traded at $56.10. 9 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 66,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.19.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valneva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Valneva in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Valneva from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.21.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Valneva during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Valneva during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Valneva during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Valneva during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Valneva during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Valneva Company Profile

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

