Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Stake in POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 28.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 49,118 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in POSCO were worth $8,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of POSCO by 9.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,112,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,421,000 after buying an additional 91,848 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of POSCO by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 619,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,583,000 after buying an additional 22,584 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of POSCO by 9.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 462,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,541,000 after buying an additional 38,145 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of POSCO by 1.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,087,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of POSCO by 27.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 152,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,703,000 after buying an additional 32,526 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PKX opened at $59.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.78. POSCO has a 52-week low of $54.40 and a 52-week high of $92.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.876 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. This is a boost from POSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. POSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.55%.

PKX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. UBS Group cut POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

