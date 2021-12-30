Van ECK Associates Corp Has $10.12 Million Stake in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 528,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,304 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 1.25% of SLR Investment worth $10,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SLRC. Ares Management LLC grew its stake in SLR Investment by 17.5% in the second quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,437,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,800,000 after acquiring an additional 214,586 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in SLR Investment in the second quarter valued at about $3,648,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in SLR Investment by 163.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 158,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 98,596 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SLR Investment by 5.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,147,000 after acquiring an additional 94,598 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in SLR Investment by 155.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 144,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 87,824 shares during the period. 49.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SLRC opened at $18.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.11. SLR Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.22.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.92 million. SLR Investment had a net margin of 53.12% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.94%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 95.91%.

SLRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Compass Point cut SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on SLR Investment from $18.50 to $18.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on SLR Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.85.

SLR Investment Profile

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC).

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.