Van ECK Associates Corp Makes New $7.23 Million Investment in Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 284,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,230,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lucid Group stock opened at 36.97 on Thursday. Lucid Group Inc has a 1-year low of 10.00 and a 1-year high of 64.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 41.81.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.22 by -0.19. The business had revenue of 0.23 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lucid Group Inc will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LCID shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $28.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 37.00.

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

