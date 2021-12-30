Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 45,910 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 37.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 167,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,910 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Ventas were worth $9,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 53.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 17.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 4.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 463,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,597,000 after buying an additional 18,594 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 24.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ventas in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.63.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $50.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.08. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $61.09.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $976.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.40 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 339.63%.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

