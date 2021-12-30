Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,308 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $6,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 573.3% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 105.0% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the second quarter worth $55,000. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.98.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $171,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $520,653. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $88.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.63. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $91.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.35.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.14%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

