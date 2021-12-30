Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 3,924 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,924 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.17% of Balchem worth $8,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCPC. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Balchem by 144.8% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,519,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,183,000 after acquiring an additional 898,811 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Balchem by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,651,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,826,000 after buying an additional 120,993 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Balchem by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 169,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,385,000 after buying an additional 60,361 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Balchem by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 110,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,234,000 after buying an additional 55,124 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Balchem by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 997,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,642,000 after buying an additional 51,210 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCPC opened at $170.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.88 and its 200-day moving average is $146.25. Balchem Co. has a 1-year low of $106.29 and a 1-year high of $174.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.25 and a beta of 0.55.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. Balchem had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $197.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.30%.

Several research firms have commented on BCPC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Sidoti lowered shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 29th.

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

