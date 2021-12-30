Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Abbot Financial Management Inc.

Abbot Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 1.3% of Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 71.9% during the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 11,055 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 59.0% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 52,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,054,000 after buying an additional 19,316 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 29.7% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 65,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after buying an additional 8,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 178,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of VIG stock opened at $172.09 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $136.02 and a 52-week high of $172.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.23.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.