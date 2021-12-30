Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Reduced by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 120,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.2% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $51.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.37 and a 200-day moving average of $51.77. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $46.65 and a twelve month high of $53.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.