Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Acquired by Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 304,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,132,000 after purchasing an additional 12,283 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 95,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 9,477 shares during the period.

VNQI opened at $53.86 on Thursday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $52.39 and a 1 year high of $60.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $2.895 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $11.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st.

